Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $3M to Colin Kaepernick’s legal defense organization

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced he has made a $3 million donation to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, an organization that aims to educate Americans about what rights they have when interacting with law enforcement in light of the recent protests against police brutality.

“More #startsmall grants. $3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders,” Dorsey shared in a tweet early Wednesday evening.

This multimillion-dollar contribution comes days after Know Your Rights Camp launched a new fund called the Legal Defense Initiative, which is aimed at providing resources and assistance to protestors in Minneapolis and other cities that have participated in demonstrations.

Kaepernick founded the Know Your Rights Camp in 2016, which has taught free legal, community health, tech, personal finance and standardized test seminars for disadvantaged youth in cities such as Atlanta and Baltimore.

The organization’s goal “is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders,” according to its website.

Kaepernick is no stranger to standing up to systemic racial injustice. The one-time Super Bowl quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has been out of the NFL since the 2016 preseason when he sat through the national anthem before games as a form of silent protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

During the regular season, Kaepernick began to kneel during the anthem to protest several shootings of unarmed black men that year, a move that inspired fellow football players and professional athletes.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media at the time. “To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

In April, Know Your Rights Camp launched a COVID-19 relief fund, and Kaepernick donated $100,000.