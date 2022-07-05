TSA hits pandemic-era record over July 4 weekend

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened more than 9 million travelers between Thursday and Sunday.

Through Monday, TSA officers screened about 11.3 million

More than 2.49 million individuals headed to airports on Friday – a pandemic-era record.

More than 2.1 million people were screened on Saturday, and Sunday saw 2,094,381.

While airports were packed, airlines were overwhelmed – although canceling fewer flights than in the days leading up to the Fourth of July weekend.

Still, more than 2,200 U.S. flights were canceled and another 25,000 were delayed.

FlightAware shows more than 1,500 delays and 1,846 cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. thus far on Tuesday.

The rate of flight cancellations over the past two weeks is up 59% from the same period in 2019. The rate of delayed flights is only slightly worse, according to the tracker.

While inclement weather can impact an airline's operations, issues have been exacerbated by shortages of workers.

