Trump slams Macy's NYC looting: 'Bring in National Guard!'

President Donald Trump in a tweet Tuesday condemned looters who vandalized Macy’s iconic New York flagship store at 34th Street. The note comes as Americans across the country protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis in late May.

“Macy’s at 34th. Street, long the largest single department store anywhere in the world, & a point of pride in NYC, was devastated yesterday when hoodlums and thieves vandalized it, breaking almost all of its large panels of storefront glass,” he wrote. “What a shame. Bring in National Guard!”

An overhead video posted on Twitter shows looters rushed into the Herald Square store overnight, which had been boarded up before the city’s mandatory curfew. Another video from The Daily Beast breaking news reporter Rachel Olding showed a stream of police officers arriving later to confront looters. “Hundreds of looters and rioters here with absolutely no concerns about cops being here,” Rachel Olding wrote along with one of the clips.

Macy’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, but in a statement on its website it said: “We have sustained damage in a number of our stores and are assessing the impact overall. Macy's Herald Square had intruders last night during protest activity in New York City. NYPD responded to the scene and damage has been limited.

“Our first concern is the safety of our colleagues and neighbors, and we are grateful none of our employees have been injured,” it continued.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said in an Instagram post: “George Floyd’s tragic death is a senseless loss of life. The grief, frustration and anger that led to these protests are understandable. While we cannot always control what happens outside of our stores, we can shape the culture within. One of inclusion. One that welcomes and respects all. One that believes — and acts on — the principle that all of us are created equal.”

Trump, who called for an end to looting and vandalism in a Rose Garden speech Monday, once had a partnership with Macy’s, which sold his line of men’s clothing. That ended in 2015 after Trump, then a presidential candidate, made inflammatory comments about Mexican immigrants being "rapists" and "drug dealers."

Protests over Floyd’s death have spanned across the country.

In Minneapolis, protesters recently broke into at least two Dollar Tree locations, a Target and set fire to an AutoZone. Other stores in the city, including GameStop, Urban Outfitters, Sephora and Timberland, were also hit. Target, Walmart and Nike have collectively closed hundreds of locations across the United States or are recovering from damage related to protests. And CVS has shut sites in California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

