Macy's swings to loss as coronavirus shutters stores

Macy’s swung to a quarterly loss as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closing of department stores across the country.

The Cincinnati-based retailer reported a first-quarter loss of $905 million to $1.1 billion, according to preliminary results. Net sales fell as much as 45 percent to between $3 billion and $3.03 billion.

“We closed all of our stores -- Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury -- on March 18, which had a significant impact on our first-quarter results,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “Looking back, our performance in February was solid and in line with our expectations, but we saw a precipitous decline in sales with the stores closure in March.”

