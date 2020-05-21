Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Macy’s

Macy's swings to loss as coronavirus shutters stores

Macy's lost up to $1.1B in the first quarter

By FOXBusiness
close
Amid coronavirus store closures, Macy’s market cap has decreased so much it will be removed from the S&amp;P 500. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more. video

Coronavirus leads Macy’s to drop from S&P 500

Amid coronavirus store closures, Macy’s market cap has decreased so much it will be removed from the S&P 500. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Macy’s swung to a quarterly loss as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closing of department stores across the country.

The Cincinnati-based retailer reported a first-quarter loss of $905 million to $1.1 billion, according to preliminary results. Net sales fell as much as 45 percent to between $3 billion and $3.03 billion.

“We closed all of our stores -- Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury -- on March 18, which had a significant impact on our first-quarter results,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “Looking back, our performance in February was solid and in line with our expectations, but we saw a precipitous decline in sales with the stores closure in March.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.