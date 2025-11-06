Trump praises Walmart for slashing Thanksgiving meal prices

Walmart and other grocery giants are launching holiday meal deals as high food prices persist, squeezing consumers. It's a move that is catching the attention of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the nation's largest private employer, Walmart, for its discounted Thanksgiving meal.

"Walmart just announced that the cost of their standard Thanksgiving meal... is 25% lower than one year ago. Isn't that great? That's a big deal," Trump said during a speech at the America Business Forum.

Last month, Walmart announced that it was launching its annual Thanksgiving meal basket, which includes 20 national and private brand items, including a Butterball turkey, and serves 10 people for less than $40. This equates to about $4 per person, and could help relieve the pressure that scores of families are facing as grocery prices remain high.

Over the 12 months ending September 2025, food at home prices rose 2.7%, according to the consumer price index, a key economic indicator published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). During the four-year period from 2020 to 2024, the average cost of all food that consumers buy, including groceries and restaurant meals, outpaced inflation, rising 23.6%. To compare, all items on the government's CPI grew 21.2% over the same period.

In recent years, as inflation has put pressure on household budgets, grocery stores have offered discounted Thanksgiving meal bundles to attract shoppers. Each retailer has sought to stand out by undercutting rivals with their own aggressively priced holiday package.

Target became the latest to announce its deal, telling customers on Wednesday that its holiday meal bundle for four is cheaper than ever before. The holiday meal is under $20, which equates to about $5 per person, Target said.

Meanwhile, ALDI claimed it has offered the lowest per-person price on a Thanksgiving meal compared to nationwide retailers for years. The company kicked off its Thanksgiving deal in October. It serves 10 people and costs about $40, which is $7 cheaper than a year ago. The deal will last through the end of December, the company said.

Amazon is also offering customers a deal beginning in mid-November. The e-commerce giant is offering a feast for five that costs $25. Amazon's deal will last through Nov. 27.

Lidl is also offering a meal that feeds 10 people for less than $36. It includes a range of items from a turkey to pumpkin pie and will last through Nov. 27.