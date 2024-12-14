Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
The Trump Organization eyes deal to convert DC Waldorf-Astoria back into Trump International Hotel: report

The Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., was once leased by The Trump Organization

The Trump Organization is eyeing a possible reclamation of the Old Post Office building that is leased as a Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C.

According to the New York Post, citing three sources familiar with the matter, the Trump Organization is exploring various possibilities, including a licensing arrangement or a purchase of the lease for the historic Old Post Office building.

The building is 125 years old and government-owned.

"Our family has saved the hotel once. If asked, we would save it again," Eric Trump told the outlet.

General view of the Trump International Hotel Washington

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., at the Old Post Office in Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2016. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, File / Getty Images)

The Trump International Hotel sign

The Trump International Hotel is located at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave, NW. The building that was the Old Post Office and Clock Tower was completed in 1899 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the outlet, sources said President-elect Trump is considering hospitality investments in the D.C. region, though there has been no formal communication with Waldorf Astoria regarding a potential deal.

According to sources, the final decision about whether the incoming president's organization will seek to reclaim the property or pursue a licensing agreement remains pending.

The Waldof Astoria

The Waldof Astoria, the former Trump International Hotel, at the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C., in 2016.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump sold the Washington, D.C., hotel's lease in May 2022 to a Miami-based investor fund.

The Trump Organization won rights to fix the building and run it as a hotel in exchange for paying the annual rent and a cut of profit upon a sale.

The incoming president's organization transformed the historic building into a 275-room luxury hotel.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a Hilton Group for comment.