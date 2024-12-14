The Trump Organization eyes deal to convert DC Waldorf-Astoria back into Trump International Hotel: report

The Trump Organization is eyeing a possible reclamation of the Old Post Office building that is leased as a Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C.

According to the New York Post, citing three sources familiar with the matter, the Trump Organization is exploring various possibilities, including a licensing arrangement or a purchase of the lease for the historic Old Post Office building.

The building is 125 years old and government-owned.

"Our family has saved the hotel once. If asked, we would save it again," Eric Trump told the outlet.

According to the outlet, sources said President-elect Trump is considering hospitality investments in the D.C. region, though there has been no formal communication with Waldorf Astoria regarding a potential deal.

According to sources, the final decision about whether the incoming president's organization will seek to reclaim the property or pursue a licensing agreement remains pending.

Trump sold the Washington, D.C., hotel's lease in May 2022 to a Miami-based investor fund.

The Trump Organization won rights to fix the building and run it as a hotel in exchange for paying the annual rent and a cut of profit upon a sale.

The incoming president's organization transformed the historic building into a 275-room luxury hotel.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a Hilton Group for comment.