TripAdvisor, Michelin team up to help diners find better restaurants

TripAdvisor and its TheFork subsidiary are teaming up with Michelin to help diners eat fancy.

The user-review website and booking platform will pair up with the restaurant guide to offer an improved way for diners to find an ideal dining experience and access high-quality restaurants around the world.

“With our more than 120 years of experience making gastronomic guides, which provide restaurant recommendations based on independent, expert inspectors, this strategic partnership between Michelin and TripAdvisor will offer unprecedented visibility to the establishments listed in the Michelin Guide selections around the world,” Scott Clark, member of the Michelin Group Executive Committee,” said in a statement.

All 14,000 restaurants in the Michelin Guide will be identified by their star ratings and plate distinctions on TripAdvisor. And about 4,000 restaurants in Europe will be bookable on Michelin and TheFork. Meanwhile, TheFork will expand into Austria, Finland, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom to help create the “largest online restaurant booking platform.”

The companies together influenced $8 billion in revenue in 2018, which translated into 320 additional meals eaten in restaurants, according to a study from consulting firm Strategy&.

By itself, TripAdvisor brought in a whopping $1.62 billion in revenue last year.

