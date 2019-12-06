Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

TripAdvisor, Michelin team up to help diners find better restaurants

By FOXBusiness
close
Earnings HQ: FBN’s Nicole Petallides breaks down TRIP’s third-quarter earnings report.video

TripAdvisor 3Q earnings miss estimates

Earnings HQ: FBN’s Nicole Petallides breaks down TRIP’s third-quarter earnings report.

TripAdvisor and its TheFork subsidiary are teaming up with Michelin to help diners eat fancy.

Continue Reading Below

The user-review website and booking platform will pair up with the restaurant guide to offer an improved way for diners to find an ideal dining experience and access high-quality restaurants around the world.

“With our more than 120 years of experience making gastronomic guides, which provide restaurant recommendations based on independent, expert inspectors, this strategic partnership between Michelin and TripAdvisor will offer unprecedented visibility to the establishments listed in the Michelin Guide selections around the world,” Scott Clark, member of the Michelin Group Executive Committee,” said in a statement.

Deuxave and Boston Chops owner and chef Chris Coombs says less people are having traditional holiday dinners at home and his restaurant fed over 1,000 people yesterday. Video

All 14,000 restaurants in the Michelin Guide will be identified by their star ratings and plate distinctions on TripAdvisor. And about 4,000 restaurants in Europe will be bookable on Michelin and TheFork. Meanwhile, TheFork will expand into Austria, Finland, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom to help create the “largest online restaurant booking platform.”

THE PALM STEAKHOUSE MAY BE UP FOR SALE IN BITTER FAMILY FEUD

The companies together influenced $8 billion in revenue in 2018, which translated into 320 additional meals eaten in restaurants, according to a study from consulting firm Strategy&.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

By itself, TripAdvisor brought in a whopping $1.62 billion in revenue last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS