Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert: What to know about the rapper and his digital show

On Thursday evening, Travis Scott will be performing live concerts on “Fortnite,” the online video game platform.

Continue Reading Below

It will be the first of five performances this weekend, where the hip hop artist will debut his new song, “Astronomical.”

The Thursday performance will be at 7 p.m. EDT and will be followed by one show Friday and three shows Saturday so that “Fortnite” players from around the world will be able to attend.

This isn’t the first time that Epic Games, the company that owns “Fortnite," has hosted a concert on its video game platform.

VIDEO GAMING IS THRIVING UNDER CORONAVIRUS CONDITIONS

Last year, “Fortnite” hosted a live concert by DJ Marshmello. About 10.8 million players tuned in at once, according to GamesRadar.

However, this year will be different because many people are staying at home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s what else you need to know about Scott, “Fortnite” and the virtual concerts.

2020 NFL DRAFT VIRTUAL FORMAT AND RULES EXPLAINED

Who is Travis Scott?

Scott is a rapper who has sold more than 45 million records in the United States, according to Forbes. He has also been nominated for six Grammy Awards and has won one Billboard Music Award, the website reported.

His third studio album, “Astroworld,” was released in 2018 and the subsequent “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour” grossed more than $65 million, Forbes reported.

Scott’s estimated earnings last year were $58 million, according to the website.

Scott is also known for his relationship with Kylie Jenner. According to Insider, Jenner and Scott started dating in 2017 and had a child, Stormi Webster, together in February 2018.

They reportedly broke up in October last year, but have since revived their relationship, according to a March report from Entertainment Tonight.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

What is ‘Fortnite’?

“Fortnite” is a free online video game platform that was created in 2017 and is

There were 250 million registered “Fortnite” accounts in March of last year, according to GamesRadar.The website also reported that was the highest number of active players in a given month was in August 2018 when 78.3 million people played the game.

“Fortnite” is available on seven platforms including iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac.

Overall, “Fortnite” made $1.8 billion last year, according to estimates by Nielsen’s SuperData Research Group from January. The game was estimated to have made almost $2.5 billion in 2018.

Even though “Fortnite” is free to play, the game reportedly makes that money by selling virtual items, virtual money and its seasonal Battle Pass, according to Business Insider.

How can you watch the ‘Astronomical’ concert?

In order to watch Scott’s “Astronomical” concert live on Fortnite, players should sign in at least 30 minutes before the show in order to “secure your spot,” according to a press release about the event.

If players haven’t already, the release said they should download the latest update, which was available on Tuesday.

Fifteen minutes before the concert, there should be a “game mode” that players can click on so they can get into the show, according to Forbes,

Within the game, the stage is on a beach near a place called Sweaty Sands, Forbes reported.

For people who don’t want to participate on Fortnite, Forbes recommended watching another gamers’ stream of the concert on Twitch, YouTube or Mixer.

Aside from the Thursday night, 7 p.m. EDT performance, Scott will also be performing on Fortnite on Friday at 10 a.m. EDT and Saturday at 12 a.m. EDT, 11 a.m. EDT and 6 p.m. EDT.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS