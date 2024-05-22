Traveling Memorial Day weekend? Here's how to avoid traffic

Travel times over the three-day holiday weekend are expected to be up to 90% longer than normal, INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue warned.

This year, road trips are projected to set a new record with 38.4 million people planning to travel by car over the weekend, according to AAA data. That's up 4% over last year and 1.9% higher than in pre-pandemic times. It also marks the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000.

According to AAA booking data, Orlando, Florida, Seattle, New York City, Las Vegas and Anaheim/Los Angeles are the top domestic destinations for the holiday weekend and are going to be particularly packed.

To avoid waiting longer than necessary, Pishue said travelers should be up to date on all the traffic apps and 511 services as well as local news stations.

INRIX broke down the best and worst times to hit the road starting Thursday.

(Each time is based on the local time zone of the destination.)

May 23

Worst time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m., after 7 p.m.

May 24

Worst time 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.

May 25

Worst time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Best time: Before 1 p.m., after 6 p.m.

May 26

Worst time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Best time: Before 1 p.m.

May 27

Worst time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Best time: After 7 p.m.