Published

Traveling Memorial Day weekend? Here's how to avoid traffic

38.4M people expected to hit roads for holiday weekend

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan shares his forecast for gas prices ahead of busy summer travel. video

Gasoline prices to be steady throughout summer travel: De Haan

Travel times over the three-day holiday weekend are expected to be up to 90% longer than normal, INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue warned. 

This year, road trips are projected to set a new record with 38.4 million people planning to travel by car over the weekend, according to AAA data. That's up 4% over last year and 1.9% higher than in pre-pandemic times. It also marks the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000. 

According to AAA booking data, Orlando, Florida, Seattle, New York City, Las Vegas and Anaheim/Los Angeles are the top domestic destinations for the holiday weekend and are going to be particularly packed. 

To avoid waiting longer than necessary, Pishue said travelers should be up to date on all the traffic apps and 511 services as well as local news stations.

INRIX broke down the best and worst times to hit the road starting Thursday.

Memorial day traffic

Traffic flows along the Capital Beltway, Interstate 495, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2022, in McLean, Virginia. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

(Each time is based on the local time zone of the destination.)

May 23

Worst time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best time: Before 11 a.m., after 7 p.m.

May 24 

Worst time 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. 

Best time: Before 11 a.m., after 8 p.m.

gas prices

Prices are displayed on a gas station sign in San Francisco on May 23, 2023. (David Paul Morris / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

May 25

Worst time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 

Best time: Before 1 p.m., after 6 p.m.

May 26

Worst time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Best time: Before 1 p.m. 

May 27

Worst time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Best time: After 7 p.m.