Powerful winter storm threatens to disrupt busy travel day

The storm is already throwing a wrench in Thanksgiving travelers' plans

By FOXBusiness
Fox News' Bryan Llenas on inclement weather throughout the U.S. and how it will impact holiday travel.video

These US cities will have the most holiday travel disruptions

Fox News' Bryan Llenas on inclement weather throughout the U.S. and how it will impact holiday travel.

A powerful storm making its way east from California is already throwing a wrench in Thanksgiving travelers' plans as Northeastern cities prepare for lots of snow on Sunday.

Roughly 55 million Americans are traveling this weekend. American Airlines is waiving change fees for flights routing through Boston and a number of other cities in the Northeast on Sunday and Monday. Boston is expecting close-to-record-breaking snowfall on Monday of up to six inches, CBS Boston reported.

Airlines had already waived rescheduling fees for many travelers routing through Midwestern cities.

Saturday saw more than 300 canceled flights, and cancellations have already started to roll in for Sunday, including eight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and six at New York's LaGuardia airport as of Sunday morning, according to FlightAware.

Before moving east, the storm caused the death of at least one person in South Dakota and two children in Arizona. The storm closed highways in the western U.S., affecting travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Forecasters warn that people traveling throughout the weekend should be aware of the storm's effects.

The storm is expected to hit northeastern states on Sunday, bringing freezing rain and snow.

The Associated Press and FOX Business' Matthew McNulty contributed to this report.