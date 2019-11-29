Expand / Collapse search
Delta, American Airlines waive rescheduling fees as winter storm blasts US

Snow storms threaten to disrupt post-Thanksgiving travel across the US

By FOXBusiness
Fox News' Bryan Llenas on inclement weather throughout the U.S. and how it will impact holiday travel.video

These US cities will have the most holiday travel disruptions

Delta Air Lines is waiving rescheduling fees for flights at more than three dozen airports expected to bear the brunt of the first major storm this winter.

That's an expansion from waivers offered on Tuesday for Denver and Wednesday for Minneapolis, with meteorologists predicting snow and strong winds in both cities. The move will allow Delta customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities "to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee,” according to the Delta website.

Delta typically charges $200 to $500 to alter non-refundable tickets, depending on the destination, according to the airline's website, so the waiver comes with significant savings.

American Airlines, meanwhile, is offering weather fee waivers at 29 airports affected by winter storms in the Northeast, including those in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Newark, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Providence, Rhode Island. Snowfall of 3 to 12 inches is expected in those areas. The carrier dropped fees previously for more than a dozen airports because of snow in the Midwest.

Airlines for America, the industry’s trade group, estimated a record of 31.6 million people will travel over a 12-day holiday period around Thanksgiving, with 3.1 million passengers expected to travel on Sunday, when wintry weather is likely to cause the most disruptions.

Here is a link to a Delta Airlines' current advisories. A full list of American Airlines travel alerts can be found here.

