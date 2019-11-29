Delta, American Airlines waive rescheduling fees as winter storm blasts US

Delta Air Lines is waiving rescheduling fees for flights at more than three dozen airports expected to bear the brunt of the first major storm this winter.

Continue Reading Below

That's an expansion from waivers offered on Tuesday for Denver and Wednesday for Minneapolis, with meteorologists predicting snow and strong winds in both cities. The move will allow Delta customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities "to make a one-time change to their travel itinerary without incurring a change fee,” according to the Delta website.

BRUTAL STORM DISRUPTS THANKSGIVING REVELERS' RETURN HOME

Delta typically charges $200 to $500 to alter non-refundable tickets, depending on the destination, according to the airline's website, so the waiver comes with significant savings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 57.31 +0.24 +0.42% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 28.74 -0.21 -0.73%

American Airlines, meanwhile, is offering weather fee waivers at 29 airports affected by winter storms in the Northeast, including those in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Newark, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Providence, Rhode Island. Snowfall of 3 to 12 inches is expected in those areas. The carrier dropped fees previously for more than a dozen airports because of snow in the Midwest.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Airlines for America, the industry’s trade group, estimated a record of 31.6 million people will travel over a 12-day holiday period around Thanksgiving, with 3.1 million passengers expected to travel on Sunday, when wintry weather is likely to cause the most disruptions.

Here is a link to a Delta Airlines' current advisories. A full list of American Airlines travel alerts can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS