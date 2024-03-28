Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOOD
Published

Trader Joe's wins legal victory after judge issues decision in dark chocolate lawsuit

The lawsuit claimed that lead and cadmium were found in Trader Joe's dark chocolate

close
Varney my take on Trader Joe's products video

Varney: Are Trader Joe's products racist?

Varney my take on Trader Joe's products

A lawsuit accusing Trader Joe's of failing to disclose that its dark chocolate products contain dangerous "heavy metals" was mostly dismissed by a judge on Wednesday.

The proposed class action lawsuit, which involved 17 law firms, argued that some of Trader Joe's dark chocolate products contain unsafe amounts of lead and cadmium.

U.S. District Judge Ruth Bermudez Montenegro wrote in a decision that the lawsuit failed to prove that the grocery store products pose a safety hazard or are unsuitable to eat. 

The San Diego judge also found that "alleging that heavy metals can pose human health risks at some unidentified level does not mean the levels in [Trader Joe's] products pose a human health risk."

TRADER JOE'S CHANGES GROCERY ITEM PRICE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS

Trader Joe's shopping cart handle

A signage on a shopping cart at the Trader Joe's Upper East Side Bridgemarket grocery store in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.  (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In December 2022, Consumer Reports revealed that it tested 28 dark chocolate bars for high levels of lead and cadmium – and found that 23 were positive. The report said that the amount of metals is potentially harmful for consumers who eat more than one ounce of the chocolate per day.

According to the article, Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao was found to be high in lead, and The Dark Chocolate Lover’s Chocolate 85% Cacao from the supermarket had considerable amounts of lead and cadmium. 

WHY ARE GROCERIES STILL SO EXPENSIVE?

The inside of a Trader Joe's store

Grocery chain, Trader Joe's, is instantly recognizable once inside. Quirky and witty signs are spread throughout the store, enticing customers, in Buffalo, NY. JULY 10, 2015.  (Melissa Renwick/Toronto Star via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cadmium and lead occur naturally in soil, but excessive amounts of the metals can be detrimental to health. Potential side effects include kidney damage, immune system suppression and nervous system issues. Consumer Reports noted that young children and pregnant women are the most vulnerable to the side effects.

Many chocolate sellers were sued after the Consumer Reports article came out, including Godiva, Hershey and Mars.

Woman eating chocolate

The lawsuit alleged that certain dark chocolate products contained unsafe amounts of heavy metals. (iStock / iStock)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox Business reached out to Trader Joe's for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.