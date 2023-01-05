Expand / Collapse search
Trader Joe’s facing lawsuit over lead, cadmium levels in dark chocolate: report

A similar lawsuit was filed against Hershey last week

Trader Joe’s is facing a lawsuit over the levels of lead and cadmium in two of its dark chocolate items, according to a new report. 

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, came after Consumer Reports said last month that 23 out of 28 dark chocolate bars it tested contained potentially harmful levels of lead and cadmium for people who eat more than one ounce per day. 

The report found that Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao high in lead and Trader Joe’s The Dark Chocolate Lover’s Chocolate 85% Cacao high in lead and cadmium. 

In his lawsuit, plaintiff Thomas Ferrante said he bought both products after reading the labels but would not have done so had he known their levels of lead and cadmium, Reuters reported

FOX Business has reached out to Ferrante’s attorneys and Trader Joe’s for comment but did not hear back before publication. 

The lawsuit comes after a similar lawsuit filed by another Nassau County resident last week against Pennsylvania-based chocolatier Hershey for allegedly selling lead and cadmium-filled dark chocolate. 

Both lawsuits seek at least $5 million in damages, including at least $500 per transaction – per New York law. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 