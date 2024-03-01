Expand / Collapse search
Stanley has new plan for latest Quencher launch; here's how it works

The viral Stanley product has been marred by chaotic launches, including stampedes and website crashes

Target shoppers run to get their hands on a special Valentine's Day edition of a 40-ounce Stanley tumbler in Arizona. (Credit: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX) video

Shoppers rush to grab Stanley Valentine's cups at Target

The company behind the coveted Stanley devised a new way to launch its latest Quencher after chaos ensued when prior products hit store shelves. 

Pacific Market International's namesake brand, Stanley, posted on its website it had teamed up with Australia-based EQL for the launch of its limited edition Chocolate Gold Quencher. 

"To enhance fairness and ease the pressure of rushing through the checkout process within seconds, our goal is to provide everyone with an equitable opportunity to acquire the Stanley they desire," the company wrote. 

#TIKTOKMADEMEBUYIT: BIZ EXPERT SAYS STANLEY UNLEASHED 'PERFECT STORM' OF VIRAL MARKETING FOR QUENCHER MUGS

stanley cup

Stanley is launching a limited edition chocolate Quencher.  (Stanley)

One of the goals in using EQL is to "prevent bots and resellers from depleting stock meant for our genuine fans."

The company has helped heavy hitters such as Nike, Crocs and Foot Looker with launching products in high demand. The Quencher fits that bill. 

The company had leaned in on using social media platforms and influencers to garner the interest of millions. It worked, and consumers were flocking to shelves, even trampling one another, just to get their hands on one. Some have dubbed the chaos "Stanleymania." 

"POV: My Stanley Cup saves my life when there’s an [shootout] in front of my house," 22-year-old Rachel, AKA @xo._ray, wrote on TikTok. Video courtesy: @xo._ray/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX video

Woman claims Stanley cup saved her from being shot

STANLEY CUPS MAKER FACING MULTIPLE LAWSUITS OVER PRESENCE OF LEAD IN TUMBLERS

Here's how the launch will work: 

Customers are given an entry window. Once the window opens, they can click the "enter now" button on the product page. If they signed up for a reminder, they will be sent a direct link.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Customers can then submit their entry for a chance to purchase the Chocolate Gold Quencher. However, there is only one entry per person. 

Within a day, customers will be sent their results.  