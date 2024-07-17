Trader Joe's starts selling a 'limited amount' of mini insulated tote bags again

The mini insulated tote bags many Trader Joe’s customers clamored to buy earlier in the summer went on sale again Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the grocery store chain told FOX Business a "limited amount" of the mini insulated tote bags "will be available at most Trader Joe’s stores today."

News of the mini insulated bags’ return was earlier reported by Axios.

Trader Joe’s has touted them online as "especially great for toting cold appetizers or chilled six-packs to the beach, a pool party, or a barbeque" and "perfectly sized for everyday use, like as a lunchbox for school or work."

The "limited-release" mini insulated tote bags saw major demand and went quickly when they debuted in early June. Like last time, the grocery store chain is charging $3.99 per tote, the Trader Joe’s spokesperson confirmed.

Their reappearance on shelves Wednesday caught the attention of Trader Joe’s fans online, with multiple Instagram fan pages posting about spotting them in stores.

Trader Joe’s previously told Fox News Digital it was "always looking for new products we think our customers will enjoy."

The company, which is privately owned, operates hundreds of locations across the country. It has been around since 1967.

Pilar Arias contributed to this report.