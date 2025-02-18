Trader Joe's recalls frozen fruit product over 'foreign material' concerns: 'Please discard'

Trader Joe's is asking its customers to throw away a certain frozen product over fears that it may contain plastic.

The beloved grocery store chain announced the recall on Feb. 14. In a statement on its website, Trader Joe's advised customers to dispose of any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls, regardless of UPC code or best-by dates.

"Out of an abundance of caution, please discard any Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls, as the product may contain foreign material (plastic), or return them to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund," the company said.

The supermarket chain did not disclose any reported injuries or how many product units were impacted.

Trader Joe's has recalled products over plastic contamination in the past. Last year, the chain's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings were recalled over fears that it contained hard plastic from a permanent marker pen, impacting 61,839 pounds of the frozen soup dumplings.

Trader Joe’s also recalled 653,000 of its mango tangerine scented candles last August. At the time, the grocery store said that when the candle flame was lit, it could "spread from the wick to the wax, causing a larger than expected flame, posing a fire hazard."

"If you purchased the Mango Tangerine Scented Candle, please do not use it," Trader Joe’s said in its recall announcement. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."

Customers with questions about the latest recall are urged to contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

FOX Business reached out to Trader Joe's for additional comment.