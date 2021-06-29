Trader Joe's recalls Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup candy

A popular Trader Joe’s candy is being recalled.

Trader Joe's is voluntarily recalling its Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups product, Allentown, Pennsylvania company Bazzini LLC announced, saying the product might contain peanut protein.

The recalled dark chocolate almond butter cups, distributed nationwide, come in 1.4-ounce packages and had "Sell By" dates marked April 5, 2022; April 6, 2022; and April 7, 2022.

"While the label states that the product ‘May contain traces of ... peanut,’" following reports of allergic reactions, all potentially affected product was removed from sale," the Food and Drug Administration said on its website.

Anyone with a peanut allergy who consumes this product could be at risk for a life-threatening or serious allergic reaction.

Those who purchased the candies can return them to a Trader Joe’s location for a full refund. Consumers with concerns can contact Bazzini LLC at 1-855-675-7219.

Trader Joe's did not immediately return a Fox Business request for comment.