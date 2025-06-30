Trader Joe's opens new LA store across from another Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s left customers in a Los Angeles neighborhood seeing double earlier this month after opening a new location across the street from an existing Trader Joe’s store.

The grocery chain opened its new store on June 6 at 14140 Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks, California. The store is in an apartment complex directly across from another Trader Joe’s store located at 14119 Riverside Drive.

Trader Joe’s referred to the new store as "Sherman Oaks too" in an announcement on its website.

Shoppers took to social media to poke fun at the proximity of the two Trader Joe’s stores.

"Want to know something actually insane," shopper Shauna Green says in a video she posted to TikTok while standing in front of the new store. "I just went to this new Trader Joe’s that just opened in Sherman Oaks."

She then pans the camera around and points across the street, saying, "This is the other Trader Joe’s."

One user replied to Green’s video, writing, "Gives you two shots at things being in stock."

A Trader Joe’s spokesperson told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that, even though the original store is over 50 years old, it planned on keeping both stores open to bring their products to more people.

"We’ve had a great relationship with our customers in Sherman Oaks for 52 years, and we plan to keep both stores open," the statement said. "Both stores offer the same great products and delightful customer experience, but each has a different layout and parking lot."

"Since Trader Joe’s began in 1967, we have been in growth mode," the statement continued. "Some years, we grow more than others, and our goal is always to bring delicious products at great values to as many people as we can. The best way to do that is to open more stores."

The new location is larger than the older store and offers a larger, underground parking area, FOX11 Los Angeles reported.