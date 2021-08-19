Macy’s, Toys'R'Us partner to bring the toy store back into physical locations

Toys"R"Us is making another comeback and this time it will do it with help from Macy’s.

WHP Global, which acquired a controlling stake in the beloved toy retailer in March, has partnered with Macy’s, Inc. to bring Toys"R"Us shops into the department store’s brick and mortar and online locations, according to a Thursday press release.

The deal between the two retailers comes seven months after Toys"R"Us shuttered the two locations it had in New Jersey and Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both locations had been opened in late 2019 and were the only Toys"R"Us stores in the country following the company’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2017 and its U.S. and British store closures in 2018.

Through the Macy’s partnership, Toys"R"Us will be making a return in more than 400 Macy’s stores in 2022. The iconic toy store has also gotten a designated e-commerce section on Macys.com that customers can access now in addition to ToysRUs.com.

"As a Toys"R"Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America," said Macy’s Chief Merchandising Officer Nata Dvir, in a statement.

She went on, "Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together. Toys"R"Us is a globally recognized leader in children’s toys and our partnership allows Macy’s to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles."

When Toys"R"Us makes its appearance inside Macy’s stores, customers can expect a "shop-in-shop" experience that has sectioned toy aisles, interactive activities and unique Toy"R"Us branding, including its mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe.

Yehuda Shmidman, the chairman and CEO of WHP Global and Toys"R"Us, said the partnership between the toy giant and Macy’s "changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together."