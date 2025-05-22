Expand / Collapse search
Toyota
Toyota unveils hybrid-only 2026 RAV4: See the SUV inside and out

Redesigned SUV features three new styles and improved technology features

Toyota announced its 2026 RAV4 will be offered exclusively as an electrified model as part of a redesign of its best-selling SUV.

Prospective buyers will have the choice between a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and three new designs, according to the world's largest car manufacturer.

"At Toyota, customer choice is paramount," David Christ, Toyota Group vice president, said in a statement. "With three distinct styles, two highly efficient electrified powertrains, and available front- or all-wheel drive, the all-new RAV4 offers something for everyone and is ready to take on all of life’s adventures."

The interior of the 2026 Toyota RAV4.

Both hybrid models of the 2026 RAV4 will be powered by a 2.5L, four-cylinder engine. The standard setup for the RAV4 has 226 horsepower with front-wheel drive and 236 horsepower with all-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid model touts 320 hp compared to the previous model's 302 hp, according to Toyota.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4.

The sixth-generation RAV4 will also be available in three styles – Core, Rugged and Sport – across seven different grades. Other features include a touchscreen display, a six-speaker audio system, updates to its safety suite and more.

The 2026 RAV4 models will arrive at Toyota dealerships nationwide later this year. The RAV4 was launched in the U.S. in 1996 and has since evolved through five generations. Over time, the vehicle has "changed to fit life’s adventures for customers around the world," according to Toyota.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4.

"The all-new sixth-generation 2026 RAV4 keeps the model’s agile and functional spirit rolling," the company said.

