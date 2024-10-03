Toyota follows growing trend of companies halting DEI policies and initiatives

Toyota Motor Corp. is planning to move away from DEI and pro-LGBTQ events after recently facing online controversy, according to a new report.

Bloomberg reported the company sent out a memo to its U.S. employees Thursday saying it will "narrow community activities to align with STEM education and workforce readiness" and no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

One week earlier, anti-woke activist and filmmaker Robby Starbuck detailed several woke initiatives within the company, including funding groups that oppose laws to ban gender transition treatments on minors, forming Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) divided by race and gender orientation and sponsoring a drag queen program at a summer camp for kids.

Starbuck complimented Toyota on the decision Thursday and shared more of the memo.

In the message to employees, Toyota reportedly said while it will continue to "encourage an inclusive environment where diversity of thought can flourish," the company will be primarily focusing on activities that promote the quality of the business.

"We will work to ensure that the activities and events are focused on professional development, networking, mentoring and volunteering—team member engagement that drives our business. Furthermore, we will work to ensure all company activities are aligned with our values and create an inclusive environment for our team members," the memo reportedly read.

"I have to give the executives credit for taking this unifying action. It’s not easy to do but they’re preparing their business for future success by adopting corporate neutrality. The companies who adopt neutrality will win the future because they don’t violate the core beliefs of the consumers they rely on," Starbuck wrote on X.

A Toyota spokesman told Bloomberg, "Starbuck’s public attack drew a few hundred queries from employees, questions from a ‘small population’ of dealers and about 30 customer calls to its call center. He described the impact as 'negligible.'"

Toyota follows several major businesses that have recently announced moving away from DEI initiatives following an extensive online campaign against them by Starbuck.

In August, Ford Motor Company also confirmed that it would distance itself from woke policies in a letter from Ford CEO Jim Farley to employees.

In the letter, Farley laid out a series of bullet points, telling the Ford workforce that the company does not utilize quotas in hiring, and saying that it prioritizes its resources for business purposes "versus publicly commenting on the many polarizing issues of the day." Farley said that the company has "evolved" its ERGs, noting that all its ERGs are open to all employees.

Lowe’s, Molson Coors and John Deere have also walked back woke policies in recent months.

Fox Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.