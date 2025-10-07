Toyota recalls nearly 394,000 vehicles over rearview camera issue

Nearly 394,000 Toyota vehicles in the U.S. are being recalled due to rearview camera issues that could reduce drivers' ability to see behind them, posing a safety risk, according to auto regulators.

Certain model years 2022-2025 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles and model years 2023-2025 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles are impacted by the recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

A software error is behind the recall, according to NHTSA.

The error may cause the rearview image not to display when the vehicle is placed in reverse, meaning the vehicle fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 111, "Rear Visibility," the regulators said.

The issue also increases the risk of a crash for drivers.

Dealers will update the multimedia display software for free. Notification of the recall will be mailed to owners as soon as Nov. 16. NHTSA said owners may also call Toyota customer service for more information.

The recall comes just months after Toyota recalled more than 443,000 Tundra and Tundra hybrid trucks over a fault in their reverse lights that could make them stop working.

In the May recall, NHTSA said the issue could limit the driver’s rear visibility during "low ambient light conditions" and leave others on the road without a clear signal that the trucks are backing up.

