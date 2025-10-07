Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Auto
Published

Toyota recalls nearly 394,000 vehicles over rearview camera issue

Software error prevents reverse camera display in certain Tundra and Sequoia models, dealers will update systems for free

close
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., discusses Republican efforts to reverse Biden-era electric vehicle mandates on ‘Kudlow.’ video

Bans on gas-powered cars ‘lack common sense,’ GOP lawmaker argues

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., discusses Republican efforts to reverse Biden-era electric vehicle mandates on ‘Kudlow.’

Nearly 394,000 Toyota vehicles in the U.S. are being recalled due to rearview camera issues that could reduce drivers' ability to see behind them, posing a safety risk, according to auto regulators. 

Certain model years 2022-2025 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles and model years 2023-2025 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles are impacted by the recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

A software error is behind the recall, according to NHTSA. 

TOYOTA RECALLS OVER 443,000 TRUCKS FOR POTENTIAL REVERSE LIGHT FAILURE

A 2025 Toyota Sequoia Capstone

A 2025 Toyota Sequoia Capstone in the Wind Chill Pearl exterior color driving down the road. (Toyota Motor Corp.)

The error may cause the rearview image not to display when the vehicle is placed in reverse, meaning the vehicle fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 111, "Rear Visibility," the regulators said.  

A Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

A model year 2024 Toyota Tundra pickup truck on the road. (Toyota Motor Corp. / Fox News)

The issue also increases the risk of a crash for drivers.

Dealers will update the multimedia display software for free. Notification of the recall will be mailed to owners as soon as Nov. 16. NHTSA said owners may also call Toyota customer service for more information.

NEW CAR DOWN PAYMENTS HIT 4-YEAR LOW AS BUYERS STRUGGLE WITH AFFORDABILITY CHALLENGES

The recall comes just months after Toyota recalled more than 443,000 Tundra and Tundra hybrid trucks over a fault in their reverse lights that could make them stop working.

toyota tundra truck

A new Toyota Tundra truck for sale at a dealership in Yuma, Arizona, on March 31, 2025. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

CAR INDUSTRY EXPERTS WARN PRICES CLIMBING FAST AS DISCOUNTS BECOME 'INCREASINGLY HARD TO FIND'

In the May recall, NHTSA said the issue could limit the driver’s rear visibility during "low ambient light conditions" and leave others on the road without a clear signal that the trucks are backing up.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE