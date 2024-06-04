Toyota issues recall for 100K SUVs and pickup trucks

Toyota will issue a recall for more than 100,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. because of debris in the engine that can potentially cause it to stall, a U.S. regulator said Tuesday.

The recall includes some 2022-2023 model year Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power, the NHTSA said.

Toyota said in a news release that approximately 102,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles are involved.

"There is a possibility that certain machining debris may not have been cleared from the engine when it was produced. In the involved vehicles, this can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or a loss of motive power. A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash," the Japanese conglomerate said.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified of the recall by late July 2024.

Toyota did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement to The Drive, the carmaker explained that the defective V35A engine contains crankshaft main bearings which allow the crankshaft to rotate within the engine assembly while running.

"During a specific production period, there is a possibility that engine machining debris of a particular size and amount may not have been cleared from the engine during manufacturing and subsequently contaminated the engine assembly during the production process," Toyota told the outlet.

"…[F]or these engines in the subject vehicles, the pressure on the main bearings due to the engine configuration is such that, if the aforementioned machining debris adheres to the bearings and operation of the engine continues at higher loads over time, failure of the bearings may occur," Toyota said.

Last month, Toyota issued a voluntary recall for about 55,00 Prius and Prius HEVs from the model years 2023-2024 in the U.S. that have a problem with the electronic latches on the rear doors.

"Water can enter and short circuit the electronic rear door latches in the involved vehicles," Toyota said . "If the doors are not locked, they could open while the vehicle is moving or in a crash, increasing the risk of injury to occupants."

The automaker recommended people in the U.S. and Canada with one of the recalled vehicles turn on a feature "that automatically locks the doors when shifting from Park" for now.

