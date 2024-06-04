Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Toyota
Published

Toyota issues recall for 100K SUVs and pickup trucks

Toyota will recall some 2022-2023 model year Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the V35A six-cylinder engine

close
'Barron's Roundtable' panelists discuss Toyota's stock hitting an all-time high this week and the impact of EV slowdown on Ford and General Motors. video

Why are investors loving Toyota's stock?

'Barron's Roundtable' panelists discuss Toyota's stock hitting an all-time high this week and the impact of EV slowdown on Ford and General Motors.

Toyota will issue a recall for more than 100,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S. because of debris in the engine that can potentially cause it to stall, a U.S. regulator said Tuesday.

The recall includes some 2022-2023 model year Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs equipped with the Japanese automaker's V35A six-cylinder engine, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. 

Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power, the NHTSA said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 212.17 -5.34 -2.46%

Toyota said in a news release that approximately 102,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles are involved. 

TOYOTA RECALLS 55,000 PRIUS MODELS FROM 2023 AND 2024

Toyota logo

A Toyota logo is pictured in Brussels on March 4, 2024. (REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

"There is a possibility that certain machining debris may not have been cleared from the engine when it was produced. In the involved vehicles, this can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or a loss of motive power. A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash," the Japanese conglomerate said.  

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified of the recall by late July 2024.

Toyota did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TOYOTA RECALLING 381K TACOMA PICKUPS OVER AXLE ISSUE RAISING CRASH RISK

A Toyota Tundra truck on display

A Toyota 2022 Tundra pickup truck is displayed at the Washington Auto Show in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In a statement to The Drive, the carmaker explained that the defective V35A engine contains crankshaft main bearings which allow the crankshaft to rotate within the engine assembly while running. 

"During a specific production period, there is a possibility that engine machining debris of a particular size and amount may not have been cleared from the engine during manufacturing and subsequently contaminated the engine assembly during the production process," Toyota told the outlet.

TOYOTA ISSUES ‘DO NOT DRIVE’ ADVISORY TO 50,000 CAR OWNERS OVER POTENTIALLY DEADLY AIR BAG ISSUE

A Lexus SUV on display

The Lexus LX 600 is on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 25, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"…[F]or these engines in the subject vehicles, the pressure on the main bearings due to the engine configuration is such that, if the aforementioned machining debris adheres to the bearings and operation of the engine continues at higher loads over time, failure of the bearings may occur," Toyota said.

Last month, Toyota issued a voluntary recall for about 55,00 Prius and Prius HEVs from the model years 2023-2024 in the U.S. that have a problem with the electronic latches on the rear doors.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Water can enter and short circuit the electronic rear door latches in the involved vehicles," Toyota said. "If the doors are not locked, they could open while the vehicle is moving or in a crash, increasing the risk of injury to occupants."

The automaker recommended people in the U.S. and Canada with one of the recalled vehicles turn on a feature "that automatically locks the doors when shifting from Park" for now.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy and Reuters contributed to this report.