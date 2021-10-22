These are the top states Americans are now moving to

Americans looking for the best places to live are now on the move to the Gem State, according to new data from the moving company Mayflower.

In its recently released findings from their "Finding Home" survey which looked at the moving patterns of Americans from July 2019 through July 2021, Idaho secured the top slot for inbound moves by state. Rounding out the top three were South Carolina, then Oregon, followed by Tennessee and Florida in fourth and fifth place.

Meanwhile, the top inbound metropolitan statistical areas (with 800 total moves or more) during the same time frame were Sarasota, Florida; Wilmington, North Carolina; Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Florida; Santa Fe, New Mexico and Boise, Idaho, in that order.

In addition to the migration data, Mayflower also commissioned a survey this September of 1,000 U.S. adults who moved more than 300 miles at some point between July 2019 to July 2021. It found that two-third indicated the water as a top influence in where they chose to move and 61% also cited proximity to parks, green spaces and nature trails as a key factor in relocating. Local food and restaurant options mattered, too, to 55% of movers.

"Through Mayflower’s Finding Home data, we’re seeing that hometown pride is strong across America, with nearly three fourths of Americans feeling they belong to a specific hometown, recommending it as a place to live and preferring it—for example, more than half of all movers cited their own region as having the tastiest cuisine," Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications, Mayflower, shared with Fox News.

From the data, Mayflower also gleaned fascinating intel on moving trends. "For several years now, we’ve been seeing broad migration to the South and West regions, which is reflected in Mayflower’s top inbound state and city data. This is also aligned with the trends we have seen through the reshuffling of America since the pandemic began," said Cummings. "Recent motivations for moving have shifted, and Americans are moving to where they want to live opposed to where they have to live," she continued, adding that their recent survey data found that the definition of ‘hometown’ varies, as 58% consider it where they originally come from and 42% think of it as where they currently live.

