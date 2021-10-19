These are the best small cities in the US: report

Over the last year and a half, many Americans have moved out of large cities in favor of smaller metros or even the suburbs.

According to a May report from the Associated Press, people chose to leave large cities in order to be closer to family, especially since remote work became prevalent. An additional benefit that many Americans received by moving to smaller cities was more affordability, FOX Business reported in June.

However, not all small cities are made equal. On Tuesday, WalletHub released a report that found the best small cities in the U.S.

For its report, WalletHub analyzed more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

The personal finance website compared each of those 1,300 cities based on 43 metrics within five categories: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.

For its overall ranking, WalletHub grouped cities by percentile, with the 99th percentile representing the top 1% of small cities in the U.S., according to the report. Overall, 19 cities on WalletHub’s list made it to the 99th percentile.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also noted how cities performed within specific measurements. For example, Southlake, Texas, was found to have the lowest housing costs, while Isla Vista, California, was found to have the highest housing costs.

Five California cities -- Redmond, Los Banos, Pleasant Hill, Belmont and Bay Point -- all tied for the highest income growth, while Charleston, West Virginia, was found to have the lowest income growth.

The small city with the lowest crime rate was Lancaster, Pennsylvania, while Bessemer, Alabama, was found to have the highest crime rate, according to WalletHub.

To see the top-ranked places overall, here are the 19 cities that made it to the 99th percentile in WalletHub’s report.

Sammamish, Washington

Carmel, Indiana

Brentwood, Tennessee

Lexington, Massachusetts

Reading, Massachusetts

Zionsville, Indiana

Portland, Maine

Milton, Massachusetts

Melrose, Massachusetts

Dublin, Ohio

Westfield, Indiana

Redmond, Washington

Brookfield, Wisconsin

Arlington, Massachusetts

Princeton, New Jersey

Newton, Massachusetts

Needham, Massachusetts

Burlington, Massachusetts

Leawood, Kansas

