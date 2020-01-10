This Texas grocery store beat Trader Joe’s as the best in the country — Here are the other top markets

The top grocery store in the United States can be found in Texas, according to a new report.

On Wednesday, data science company, dunnhumby, published the results of its Retailer Preference Index on grocery stores in the U.S.

In past years, grocery chain Trader Joe’s has been in the top spot, but this year Texas-based H-E-B came out in first place.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, H-E-B only has U.S. locations in Texas, but it also has stores in northeastern Mexico. The website reported that in 2018, the grocery store made almost $22 billion in sales.

"One of the most important findings is that leading traditional regional grocers are experiencing a resurgence in customer preference, by winning with relevance and convenience,” Jose Gomes, President of North America for dunnhumby said in a statement.

“If they can compete on price and quality -- the value core for grocers -- they are especially well-positioned to fend off the growing threat of non-traditional players,” Gomes added. “This also leaves them better insulated against an economic downturn. In the end, there is no 'one size fits all' approach to winning in this market, and retailers with Customer First strategies are most likely to fare best."

For its findings, dunnhumby surveyed 7,000 households in the U.S. and asked them about the 60 largest grocery retailers.

The ranking was determined on each grocery store’s success within seven categories: price, quality, digital, operations, convenience, discounts/rewards and speed, according to the research.

Here are the top 14 grocery stores in the U.S., according to dunnhumby:

14. ShopRite

13. Sprouts Farmers Market

12. Fresh Thyme

11. WinCo Foods

10. Publix

9. Walmart

8. Sam’s Club

7. Aldi

6. Costco

5. Wegmans Food Markets

4. Market Basket

3. Amazon

2. Trader Joe’s

1. H-E-B

