The top countries for healthy children around the world — here’s how the US ranks

The U.S. doesn’t rank among the top 10 best countries for child flourishing, according to a new report.

Continue Reading Below

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed journal The Lancet published a study on the future of children around the world. The study was commissioned by The Lancet, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The overall finding of the report was that “the health and future of every child and adolescent worldwide is under immediate threat,” according to a press release from WHO.

THE BEST US STATES TO RAISE A FAMILY, BASED ON AFFORDABILITY

“Despite improvements in child and adolescent health over the past 20 years, progress has stalled, and is set to reverse,” Helen Clark, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Co-Chair of the Commission that conducted the study said in a statement. “Countries need to overhaul their approach to child and adolescent health, to ensure that we not only look after our children today but protect the world they will inherit in the future,” Clark added.

THESE ARE THE RICHEST FAMILIES IN THE US AND HOW MUCH THEY’RE WORTH

Included in the Lancet report are two indexes of 180 countries including child flourishing and sustainability.

Child flourishing was calculated based on metrics including health, education, nutrition and sustainability, according to the release.

Sustainability was based on per capita carbon emissions, according to an infographic showing the top and bottom-ranked countries.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In the child flourishing ranking, the U.S. didn’t make it into the top 10. Instead, it was ranked at 39. On the sustainability index, the U.S. was among the 10 worst countries, in the 173rd spot.

Here are the top 10 countries for child flourishing and the top 10 countries for sustainability, according to the Lancet report.

Top 10 countries for child flourishing

10. United Kingdom

9. Iceland

8. Belgium

7. Japan

6. Denmark

5. Ireland

4. France

3. Netherlands

2. South Korea

1. Norway

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Top 10 countries for sustainability

10. Madagascar

9. Niger

8. Mali

7. Rwanda

6. Malawi

5. Central African Republic

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo

3. Somalia

2. Chad

1. Burundi