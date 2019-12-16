Dunkin’ brings back Girl Scout coffee

Dunkin’ is bringing back two of its Girl Scout Cookie coffee flavors for 2020. The national rollout will fall in line with the organization’s cookie sale season and will only be on menus for a limited time.

Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints are the flavors making a return under a Girl Scouts of the USA licensing agreement, according to a Dunkin’ press release on Monday.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is as welcomed and anticipated as the ball dropping on New Year’s Eve, and we’re thrilled to celebrate by bringing two smile-eliciting Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors back to guests’ coffees in 2020,” said Patty Healy, Dunkin’s senior director of integrated marketing about the revived partnership.

Likewise, Girl Scout officials went on record to say Dunkin’s business offers several benefits for the youth organization.

“We are grateful to Dunkin’ for sharing our signature flavors with a larger audience and opening their doors to Girl Scout entrepreneurs again this cookie season,” remarked the Girl Scouts’ Chief Revenue Officer Barry Horowitz.

“Each cookie purchase is an investment in girl leaders of today and the future, and girls learn imperative entrepreneurship skills through each sale,” he continued. “Dunkin’ is making it possible for more girls to have fun and impactful experiences through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.”

Dunkin’ isn’t the only food franchise on the Girl Scouts’ licensing roster.

Back in 2012, Girl Scouts reached a licensing agreement with cookie competitor, Nestlé, to bring a limited run for at-home bakers. A year later, Unilever’s ice cream giant Breyers licensed Girl Scout cookie flavors for an enhanced dessert.

By 2016, General Mills and J.M. Smucker Company’s Pillsbury licensed Girl Scout flavors to bring unique breakfast cereals and powdered cupcake and brownie mixes for hungry customers.

Yogurt lovers got to enjoy Girl Scout flavors with Yoplait’s launch in 2017. Nesquik and Nestlé Crunch are just two other sugary companies that have realized the power of a Girl Scout license among several others.

Within the fiscal year of 2018, the girl-focused organization made slightly over $25 million from Girl Scout merchandise, according to an annual report. Additionally, $8.4 million went into the organization as royalty income.

Outside of the monetary benefits, the licensing agreement will bring to the Girl Scouts of the USA, Dunkin’ will also allow troops to sell cookies in-store at select locations across the country. Dunkin’ franchisees provided more than 12,000 Girl Scouts entrepreneurial opportunities in 2018, according to a press release in February.

“We are proud to support Girl Scouts of the USA’s mission to build the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders, as it’s the leadership and entrepreneurialism of small business owners that has fueled the success of our own brand, too.” - Patty Healy, Dunkin’s Senior Director of Integrated Marketing

Dunkin’s two coffee flavors take direct inspiration from the Girl Scout cookies each is named for. Coconut Caramel features toasted coconut coffee with creamy caramel while Thin Mints utilizes a blend of coffee, chocolate and cool mint.

The flavors will be available in espresso, hot, iced and frozen coffee formats. Non-coffee drinkers can enjoy the flavors as well in hot and frozen chocolate.

The drinks will leave Dunkin’s menu at the beginning of spring 2020.