Girl Scouts turning heads with 'empowering' new cookie

The Girls Scouts' latest sweet treat, the Lemon Up, is already turning heads across social media and not just because they're delicious.

The world's largest girl-led entrepreneurial program is taking on the 2020 cookie season with Lemon-Ups, and although users were quick to comment on their flavor — the baked-in messages are drawing the praise.

The crispy lemon cookies, available in select markets, are baked with messages inspired by the Girl Scouts. Among the eight phrases include, "I am a go-getter," and "I am an innovator."

"The new @girlscouts cookies are both delicious and accurate. Gonna GO GET some more right now," one Twitter user wrote.

"Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies," said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. "Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future."

The program, with a history of more than 100 years, teaches more than 1.7 million girls about entrepreneurship. Through the variety of programs offered across the globe, the young entrepreneurs learn skills such as money management, public speaking, and decision making, the organization said.

The Girl Scouts also revamped its cookie packing to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, the organization said.

The new boxes feature a variety of current members taking part in a diverse range of experiences that the program offers such as camping, canoeing, exploring space science, designing robots and "taking action to improve their communities," the organization said. The organization revealed the new packaging in a Twitter video capturing the reactions of Girl Scouts as they unboxed the new cookie boxes.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org. Cookie fanatics can also use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS and Android devices for free.

