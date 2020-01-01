Top 2020 vacation destinations in the US, abroad

Now that the new year is here, people are ready to plan their next vacation.

But with so many locations around the world, it can be difficult to pinpoint where to go next. That’s why the experts at Airbnb shared a list of top destinations to visit in 2020 based on its booking data.

THE 10 MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL DESTINATIONS

Here is a quick sample of what the world has to offer inside the U.S. and abroad.

Top domestic destinations for a 2020 vacation

Cape Canaveral, Florida

For visitors looking to get a little sunshine, Cape Canaveral is one Floridian city that’s on the rise. According to Airbnb, the city has received a year-to-year booking increase of 136 percent with its 72 miles of beachfront.

Cape Canaveral will have an influx of tourism in July since NASA’s Mars 2020 Exploration Program is set to launch from its renowned Air Force Station. For nature lovers, however, the city has three protected areas, including the Canaveral National Seashore, Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge and Sebastian Inlet State Park.

Eugene, Oregon

Airbnb characterizes Eugene as a “medium-sized city in the Pacific Northwest,” which has seen a year-to-year booking increase of 213 percent. Eugene is home to several multinational businesses and has even been dubbed a culinary hub in Oregon.

Compared to other American cities, Eugene has an eco-conscious atmosphere that has kept the organic food and wellness industry alive. The city is also set to become carbon neutral this year, according to a Climate Recovery Ordinance enacted by the local government.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee this year, which makes it a hotspot for 2020, especially in the month of July. According to Airbnb, Milwaukee has been a trendy spot that’s seen a year-to-year booking of 729 percent.

This Wisconsin city sits on the shores of Lake Michigan and has a bustling food and beverage industry. For sporty folks, Milwaukee has over 105 miles available in bike lanes.

Top destinations outside the U.S. for a 2020 vacation

Tokyo, Japan

Japan is set to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, so the city will be bustling between July and August. Outside of the major sporting event, Tokyo is the epicenter of Japanese culture, history, cuisine and more.

The country’s low crime rate and health resources are added benefits for foreign travelers. According to Airbnb, Tokyo has received a year-to-year booking increase of 103 percent.

Kerala, India

For adventurous types that want to explore South India, Kerala is one city that’s gaining traction in the travel world for its lush environment. The city provides views of a “palm-lined coast” and the Arabian Sea. It also has mountainous regions as well as lakes and waterfalls.

According to Airbnb, Kerala has received a year-to-year booking increase of 95 percent thanks in part to the local government’s Responsible Tourism.

Bilbao, Spain

Spain’s city of Bilbao is one of the fastest-growing destinations in Europe, according to Airbnb. It has received a year-to-year booking increase of 402 percent and even won the European City of the Year in 2018.

Bilbao is most known as the home to the Guggenheim museum and has been dubbed a cultural hub for decades due to its architecture and dining scene. Sports fans will be flocking to Bilbao this year since it is hosting a series of notable soccer matches.