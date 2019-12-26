Volunteer vacations are new travel trend

Now that the holidays are coming to a close, more people will embark on winter getaways.

A new trend among travelers, who may be searching to get a little more out of their trip, includes not only taking a vacation but maximizing the experience through volunteer work.

Many popular destinations such as the Bahamas, Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands have opportunities to visit beautiful landscapes while giving back.

According to the New York Post, hotel guests traveling to the Bahamas and staying at either the Grand Hyatt, SLS or Rosewood hotels have the opportunity to donate to Hurricane Dorian victims, by dropping off goods such as books, clothes and toiletries.

Travelers heading to Hawaii can book a $20 tour to hand-pick organic produce which is then donated to community schools and food banks.

And if you’re an environmentalist at heart, there are eight, already desirable locations where conservation projects take place.

ConservationVIP, an international preservation organization, will send travelers to destinations like Alaska, Costa Rica, the Galapagos Islands, Machu Picchu, the Scottish Highlands and Patagonia to conserve the environment. The seven to 12-day trips start from $2,590.

According to non-profit organization International Volunteer HQ (IVHQ), there are volunteer vacation opportunities available for families, seniors and singles around the world.

Recommended volunteer trips for singles include teaching English in Bali or renovating temples in Sri Lanka. Seniors are encouraged to take on community development projects in Zambia.

For families of all ages, IVHQ encourages a trip to Ecuador to give back to the Street Children Volunteer project – preparing meals and activities for shelter children at local schools.