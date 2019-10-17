The 10 most popular international travel destinations

Almost one-quarter of Americans plan to travel internationally over the next 18 months, according to a recent AAA survey.

Continue Reading Below

And while a slew of travelers will head to popular destinations in Europe -- like Paris and London -- others are seeking out unique experiences.

“More and more travelers are looking for experiential travel opportunities and seeking ways to intimately engage with their destination, whether at home or abroad,” Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 most popular travel destinations abroad for Americans, based on AAA data:

10. Barcelona, Spain

9. Munich, Germany

8. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

7. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

6. Montego Bay, Jamaica

5. Paris, France

4. Dublin, Ireland

3. London, England

2. Cancún, Mexico

1. Rome, Italy

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE