The 10 most popular international travel destinations

Sonder CEO Francis Davidson discusses his growing business model that offers unique, home-like spaces.
Almost one-quarter of Americans plan to travel internationally over the next 18 months, according to a recent AAA survey.
And while a slew of travelers will head to popular destinations in Europe -- like Paris and London -- others are seeking out unique experiences.
MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...
“More and more travelers are looking for experiential travel opportunities and seeking ways to intimately engage with their destination, whether at home or abroad,” Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.
Here’s a closer look at the top 10 most popular travel destinations abroad for Americans, based on AAA data:
10. Barcelona, Spain
9. Munich, Germany
Munich, Germany at City Hall.
8. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
A look into the Vancouver downtown and snow mountain across the strait.
7. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic- July 20, 2013: Tourist walking on the beach and take a tour of the bungalows-stalls with souvenirs. Locals sitting in front of stalls (iStock)
6. Montego Bay, Jamaica
Beach and rustic thatched roof palapa, Montego Bay - Jamaica - Caribbean sea (iStock)
5. Paris, France
View of the Eiffel Tower from a small cobbled dead-end street of the Chaillot hill by a sunny winter afternoon.
4. Dublin, Ireland
Shoppers on Grafton Street. Dublin, Ireland
3. London, England
Queen Elizabeth II walks during a visit to the headquarters of British Airways at Heathrow Airport, London, to mark their centenary year, Wednesday, May 23, 2019. (Tolga Akmen/PA via AP)
2. Cancún, Mexico
1. Rome, Italy
The Italian flag as seen from the Vittorio Emmanuele II monument in Rome.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE