Tony Bennett raised Alzheimer's funds, awareness

While Tony Bennett's musical legacy spanned decades, in more recent years he threw his celebrity behind raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer's after his diagnosis in 2016.

In a photo taken just last month, with his wife Susan, he promoted his personal fight against the disease that robs individuals of their memory and cognitive functions. He honored the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's by sharing an #ENDALZ sign.

Bennett died at the age of 96, his publicist confirmed on Friday. A performer for seven decades, he played his last concert in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall with frequent collaborator and friend Lady Gaga. The partnership introduced Bennett to a group of new and younger fans.

In a statement, the Alzheimer's Association credited Bennett for his dedication to the cause.

"For decades, Tony inspired the world with his music and, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, he continued to use that powerful voice to make a very real difference in inspiring action and change," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer’s Association. "For the Bennett family, and the millions of others impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, we will continue our work of increasing awareness and education, providing families support, and advancing research and treatments, to slow, stop and ultimately, cure Alzheimer’s disease."

While it is unclear how much Bennett helped raise over the years, the association and its partners, has raised millions.

Alzheimer's Fund Raising

Donors, volunteers, staff: $458 million

Direct marketing campaigns: $80 million

Walk to End Alzheimer’s: $87.5 million

The Longest Day: $11 million

Financial Services firm Edward Jones strategic alliance: $5.6 million

Ride to End ALZ: $2.7 million

CVS Health National Sponsor: $11.5 million

Alzheimer’s Association Annual Report 2022

While 6 million Americans are living with the disease, that number is expected to double by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Currently, an estimated 11 million family and caregivers provide unpaid care.

Drugmakers are racing to find a treatment. Earlier this month Eli Lilly said its drug donanemab, which slows the progression, could receive FDA approval by the end of the year.

If cleared, donanemab would be only the second Alzheimer’s treatment convincingly shown to delay the disease, following the FDA's approval of Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi.

