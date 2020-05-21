TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods reopen over 1,600 stores

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

TJX Companies, Inc., the parent retailer of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods, said Thursday that it will have most of the company-owned stores reopened by the end of June based on COVID-19 government guidance.

Already more than 1,600 of its stores around the world have reopened since May 2, the company announced in its first-quarter earnings.

The company noted that sales across its reopened stores were higher compared to the same time period in 2019 and CEO Ernie Herrman is optimistic the trend will continue due to "the appeal of our treasure-hunt shopping experience, as well as pent-up demand" he said.

The move marked a major comeback after the fast-spreading virus stifled its global operations starting in Mid-March forcing store closures globally.

Internationally, TJX Canada began to reopen stores in some provinces this week, while stores in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, and Australia are fully operational, the company said.

The company plans to continue reopening stores around the world in what it calls a "phased approach" as more states and countries loosen restrictions regarding retail.

The company's stores throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland remain closed, the company said.

