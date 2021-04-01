Tinder brings back free ‘Passport’ feature for a limited time to encourage ‘fantasy flings’

Tinder is making its usual pay-to-use Passport feature free for all users in April.

With a Tinder Passport, the global dating app lets users set their location in any zip code or city they want, so they can connect with singles throughout the U.S. or abroad all without leaving their home.

The popular app is making this feature free until April 30, which should help users “escape to a different reality” or find “a fantasy fling,” Tinder’s press release reads.

TINDER WILL ADD BACKGROUND-CHECKING FEATURE TO SCREEN DATES FOR VIOLENT CRIMES, OFFENSES

Last year, Tinder temporarily made its Passport feature free when lockdown orders were first put in place around the world for the COVID-19 pandemic. This time around Tinder says its free Passport feature should be able to quell that travel bug its users are feeling until they get their vaccine passport.

“We saw such overwhelming adoption of Passport the first time around because people were desperate for connection,” said Tinder’s Vice President of Product Udi Milo, in a statement. “One year later, we expect similar adoption for a different reason: possibility. We’re all eager to close this chapter of our lives, but we’re still (mostly) at home. Tinder Passport lets us dream about what life might be like when we can travel, meet new people and make plans again.”

TINDER ADDING VIDEO CHAT FEATURE AS CORONAVIRUS FORCES MORE ONLINE DATING

Social media users have largely celebrated the return of Tinder’s Passport feature on TikTok and Twitter.

Others have gone a step further to document their experiences and share which locations they think have the most attractive matches.

However, the dating app compiled its own list of the 10 most popular cities among Passport users.

DATING APPS FLOURISH AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AS SINGLES GET SERIOUS ABOUT DATING

In the U.S., Los Angeles and New York City were in the top two spots while Miami secured the fifth spot. London, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Moscow rounded out the rest of the top 10 list.

When Tinder’s Passport feature isn’t free, users have to purchase a Plus, Gold or Platinum subscription to get access to matches outside their geolocation.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

According to dating and relationship resource Healthy Framework, Tinder has varied price structures for users who are under or above 30-years-old. Depending on the monthly or annual subscription tier that’s selected, a premium Tinder subscription can cost anywhere from $2.33 to $149.99.