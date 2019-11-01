Dunkin' fires first java shot in holiday coffee wars

Get ready for the holiday coffee wars.

Dunkin’ is bringing back its seasonal fan-favorite peppermint mocha after passing on the flavored coffee last year.

The minty, chocolatey, limited-time beverage will be back at Dunkin’ locations on Nov. 6 — or on Nov. 5 for customers who order via the Dunkin’ mobile app.

The peppermint mocha flavor will be available in hot or iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

Dunkin’ is also adding a new “merry mocha mint signature latte” to its seasonal lineup. The company said the drink is available hot or iced and tops off its peppermint mocha flavoring with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder.

Starbucks is expected to roll out a line of holiday hot beverages as well, but no word yet on the time or the new product line.

Fans expressed disappointment on Twitter last year when Dunkin’ said it wasn’t bringing back its peppermint mocha drinks and instead introduced a new cinnamon sticky bun flavor and relaunching its white chocolate flavor.

Those flavors will also be coming back this year, QSR reported. Along with them, Dunkin’ is offering three seasonal signature lattes in addition to the merry mocha mint: holiday eggnog, toasted gingerbread and frosted white chocolate.

