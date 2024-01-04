TikTok, Peloton partner to create new fitness hub

Peloton Interactive and TikTok announced Thursday they are partnering to create a new fitness hub on the social media platform.

The hub, named #TikTok Fitness Powered by Peloton, will feature Peloton content including video clips of workouts and celebrity collaborations, available for TikTok users in the U.S., U.K. and Canada via the hashtag #TikTokFitness.

TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, has 1 billion active users globally.

"We're thrilled that this partnership will bring inspirational fitness content and entertain Peloton users who come to TikTok to learn, connect with instructors, share fitness journeys, and find community," Sofia Hernandez, global head of business marketing at TikTok, said in a statement announcing the collaboration.

ICE CREAM BRAND OFFERING $5K ENDORSEMENT DEAL TO THOSE WHO KEEP NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS

Peloton investors appeared to be thrilled, too. The fitness company's shares surged more than 15% on the news.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 6.13 +0.75 +13.94%

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Peloton has been trying to reverse the decline in demand for its equipment by expanding access to its content, and the TikTok deal is not the first it has made toward that aim.

WALGREENS SLASHES DIVIDEND EVEN AS QUARTERLY PROFIT BEATS ESTIMATES

In September, the company announced a five-year partnership with Lululemon to supply all the apparel brand's digital fitness content.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 496.00 -2.02 -0.41%

Lululemon Athletica, Inc.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE