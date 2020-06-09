TikTok 'Sway House' mansion terrorizing Bel Air neighbors: Report

Six young men famous for their influencer content on social media platforms TikTok and YouTube have rattled the residents of an upper-class Bel Air community, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The six men, known as the "One Direction of Tiktok" — Bryce Hall, 20, Jaden Hossler, 19, Josh Richards, 18, Quinton Griggs, 17, Anthony Reeves, 18, Kio Cyr, 19, and Griffin Johnson, 21 — purchased the mansion in the upscale LA neighborhood together sometime in late January and dubbed it the "Sway House, the Times reported.

Since then, they have caused a ruckus in the neighborhood, playing loud music late into the night, regularly ordering food, receiving piles of Amazon boxes, and leaving trash out -- one resident mentioned a giant, broken TV that sat on the sidewalk for several days, according to the Times.

"In the morning we hear paintball guns. I don’t think they sleep," Mindy Acevedo, a law student at the UCLA, told the outlet. "There’s a pool outside. Whenever they’re hanging out by the pool, the sound just carries. We can hear them shouting ‘chug, chug, chug.’ I’ve heard someone throwing up at night outside."

The house is one of several "collab" houses, or houses shared between young influencers, that have begun appearing all over Los Angeles in recent months. Talent management company TalentX manages the house and said it has received no formal complaints, the Times reported.

"To our knowledge, there have been no formal noise complaints," TalentX CEO Warren Lentz told the outlet. "We have been in frequent communication with both the L.A.P.D. and City Council to ensure the safety of the neighborhood. In order to follow proper protocol, we hired security for our clients and the house."

Collab houses like the Sway House provide a place for influencers to create content together and promote a glamorous type of lifestyle.

Neighborhood residents told the outlet that the once-quiet neighborhood has transformed into one that "feels like Coachella." One resident said young women have repeatedly shown up on her doorstep mistaking her home for the Sway House late at night.

The Times also reported that members of the Sway House have ignored social-distancing guidelines, which is evident by looking at the influencers' respective social media accounts.

"You see the youngest people in the street, just standing," Renee Maltz, a 62-year-old neighbor, told the Times. "They stand there sort of zombielike.”

Some neighbors have approached the Sway House personally while others have called the police to voice their concerns but to no avail. Others are fearful of being doxxed on social media if they complain due to the influencers' immensely popular online presence, the Times reported.

But two Sway House members, Richards and Hossler, are trying to move into their own apartment after facing backlash online for drug charges, according to the outlet.

"I would like to apologize to everyone: my supporters, my Sway House family, my team, and my community. I let the fame get to me; I allowed the LA partying lifestyle to consume me; and I lost my way for a bit. I forgot why I was here," Richards wrote in a Medium post Sunday.

