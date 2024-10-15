Tic Tac challenges fans to select new limited-edition flavor: 'This is your mo-mint!'

Tic Tac announced on Tuesday that it will be asking its fans to help pick the brand's newest limited-edition flavor in a promotion called "Choose Your Next Match."



There are five flavor options in the "Choose Your Next Match" promotion: Mango Lime, Sour Grape, Lemon Sorbet, Dragon Fruit and Ginger Lemon, according to a release.



Effective Tuesday, October 15 through November 10, anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite flavor by visiting the Tic Tac (USA) Instagram page.

Tic Tac uploaded a post to Instagram captioned, "this is your mo-mint! We’re calling on YOU to pick our next flavor. Follow and comment below using the hashtag for your favorite flavor for the chance to win some fresh merch + mints!"

TGI FRIDAYS CLOSES A DOZEN STORES ACROSS AMERICA IN JUST ONE MONTH

Tic Tac was launched in 1969 and is owned by parent company Ferrero Group. According to their website, the name Tic Tac "originates from the distinctive rattle sound created when the iconic little box is shaken with all its mints inside."

A single Tic Tac mint contains 2 calories.

DISNEY FANS BLAST 'OBSCENE' PRICES AT NEW CAKE SHOP: 'SHOCKINGLY OFFENSIVE'

Anyone who votes will be automatically entered to win prizes, but it is unclear what prizes specifically will be given. According to a release, winners are selected via a random drawing weekly.



Citrus Adventure, their newest flavor, was also launched on Tuesday. According to a release, Citrus Adventure "features a mix of sour and tangy Mandarin, Lemon, and Lime flavors all in one pack, meant to be enjoyed individually or mixed together in fruity combination."

"Our new flavors are always created with our fans in mind, so we're especially excited to not only have consumers try the brand-new Citrus Adventure flavor, but also give them the opportunity to impact our next innovation," Dan Cutchin, Vice President of Marketing at Ferrero USA, said in a statement.