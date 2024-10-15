Disney fans blast 'obscene' prices at new cake shop: 'Shockingly offensive'

A new cake shop, located at Disney's Florida theme park, is opening this fall and is being criticized for its high prices, with fans calling the cost of some food items "obscene" and "offensive."

The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers on the BoardWalk at Disney World in Orlando is set to open on a not yet disclosed date later this year after replacing the ESPN Club, which closed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Disney fans are criticizing the shop's menu prices ahead of its opening.

"These prices are obscene," one person said on Reddit.

The menu was posted outside the bakery, which is not owned by Disney, showing prices that include a slice of cake starting at $22.

The cake offerings will include Gwendolyn's Famous Earl's Court Chocolate Cake at $26 a slice, Oprah's "O" List Mint Chocolate Cake at $24 a slice and Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll cake for $22 a slice.

"That’s the price of an entire cake at Amorettes in Disney Springs!" another Reddit user said of the price of cake slices.

Another user added: "$8 for a coke is shockingly offensive even for Disney World."

"Prices are out of control. Keeping in mind that this is not a Disney-owned or operated restaurant. This is an independent owner charging $32 for a hamburger. Good grief!" one person said in a Google review.

The restaurant will also offer pies, french pastries, homemade fudge, chocolate truffles and cookies.

There is also set to be a selection of champagne, wine and beer.

Gavin Doyle, creator of the Mickey Visit Disney World Crown Calendar, told the Daily Mail that the Cake Bake Shop's menu is upsetting fans because its prices are significantly higher than the chain's other stores in Broad Ripple Village, Indiana, and Carmel, Indiana. Doyle said the prices are also much higher than other restaurants at the theme park.

"There are plenty of food and beverage locations where you can find lower-cost but high-quality offerings including at restaurants right next door to this location at Disney's BoardWalk," Doyle said.

"The anticipation around the location casts a big spotlight on the new restaurant and the menu since so many people have walked by and wondered what the new spot will include," he added.

Many Disney fans predicted the restaurant will not be open for long if prices continue to be high.

"Have a feeling this place will be closed within ~2 years, especially once the novelty (if there’s any at all) wears off," one person wrote on Reddit.

"Looking forward to seeing what takes this spot next after this inevitably closes in 2026," another user said.

Last week, prices for tickets to Disneyland in California increased, with the cost of single-day tickets rising by 6% and the cost of annual passes increasing by as much as 20%.

This means that entry now costs more than $200 per person on busy days at the theme park in Anaheim, California.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has also announced price increases for 2025.

The company recently announced some deals for theme park packages at Disney World, but customers said the prices were still too steep.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Disney for comment.