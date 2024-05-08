Expand / Collapse search
Those Amazon Prime ads are about to get more annoying

Amazon will serve up ads even when viewers pause movies or tv shows

Amazon will likely trade above $200 after earnings: Danielle Shay

Simpler Trading VP of Options Danielle Shay analyzes Amazon and Super Micro Computer ahead of their earnings reports on 'Making Money.'

Amazon has plans to incorporate pause ads and two other types of ads into its streaming service this year.

The new interactive ad formats, which may come to the chagrin of some Prime Video subscribers, were announced Tuesday by the Seattle-based e-commerce giant.

Amazon said the pause ads will show up in instances where Prime Video users without an ad-free subscription use their remote to pause whatever they are watching through the streaming platform. They will contain "brand messaging and imagery, along with an ‘Add to Cart’ and ‘Learn More’ creative overlay," per the company.

Amazon Prime Video on phone

Amazon Prime Video will start including advertisements next year, the company says, although it will be offering a new ad-free plan. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The other two types of ads coming to Prime Video "with remote-enabled capabilities for living-room devices" will be shoppable carousel ads and interactive brand trivia ads.

AMAZON SALES SURGE AS COMPANY TRAINS FOCUS ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

When users encounter the shoppable carousel ads during ad breaks, they will see "multiple related products" arranged in a "sliding lineup," according to Amazon. Meanwhile, the trivia ads will surface "factoids" about brands and let Prime Video users do other things like shop on the e-commerce site or unlock rewards.

The Amazon logo

This picture taken on July 4, 2022, shows the logo of Amazon, a major online shopping company, displayed at Amazon Amagasaki Fulfillent Center in Amagasaki, Hyogo prefecture.  ((Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

In the blog post about the new ad formats, Amazon said it was "developing innovative experiences to help brands better engage with customers, as we work to transform streaming advertising through our differentiated combination of reach, first-party signals, and ad tech."

Subscribers in the U.S. and a handful of other countries currently see "limited" ads on Prime Video except if they fork over a $2.99 monthly fee to not experience ads on the streaming platform. The company’s incorporation of ads into Prime Video kicked off in January.

AMAZON INTRODUCES $9.99 UNLIMITED GROCERY DELIVERY SUBSCRIPTION WITH PRIME

Amazon has cited its aim to keep investing in its content as the reason for it bringing ads.

Amazon Studios Prime Video

Amazon Prime logo displayed on a phone screen and Amazon logo displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 26, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) ((Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CEO Andy Jassy said last week its Prime Video ad initiative was "off to a really good start" with advertisers and as a contributor to revenue.

AMAZON TO LAUNCH PRIME AIR DELIVERY DRONES TO ARIZONA CITY

"I think advertisers are excited about being able to expand their ability to advertise with us in video beyond Twitch and Freevee to Prime Video shows, movies," he said. "I think they also find that the relevancy and the measurability of that type of advertising in Prime Video ads is unique for them, so it’s off to a very good start. It’s early days, but we’re optimistic there."

Amazon

The e-commerce giant charges either $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the U.S. for an Amazon Prime membership, which includes access to its streaming platform.