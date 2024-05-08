Those Amazon Prime ads are about to get more annoying

Amazon has plans to incorporate pause ads and two other types of ads into its streaming service this year.

The new interactive ad formats, which may come to the chagrin of some Prime Video subscribers, were announced Tuesday by the Seattle-based e-commerce giant.

Amazon said the pause ads will show up in instances where Prime Video users without an ad-free subscription use their remote to pause whatever they are watching through the streaming platform. They will contain "brand messaging and imagery, along with an ‘Add to Cart’ and ‘Learn More’ creative overlay," per the company.

The other two types of ads coming to Prime Video "with remote-enabled capabilities for living-room devices" will be shoppable carousel ads and interactive brand trivia ads.

When users encounter the shoppable carousel ads during ad breaks, they will see "multiple related products" arranged in a "sliding lineup," according to Amazon. Meanwhile, the trivia ads will surface "factoids" about brands and let Prime Video users do other things like shop on the e-commerce site or unlock rewards.

In the blog post about the new ad formats, Amazon said it was "developing innovative experiences to help brands better engage with customers, as we work to transform streaming advertising through our differentiated combination of reach, first-party signals, and ad tech."

Subscribers in the U.S. and a handful of other countries currently see "limited" ads on Prime Video except if they fork over a $2.99 monthly fee to not experience ads on the streaming platform. The company’s incorporation of ads into Prime Video kicked off in January.

Amazon has cited its aim to keep investing in its content as the reason for it bringing ads.

CEO Andy Jassy said last week its Prime Video ad initiative was "off to a really good start" with advertisers and as a contributor to revenue.

"I think advertisers are excited about being able to expand their ability to advertise with us in video beyond Twitch and Freevee to Prime Video shows, movies," he said. "I think they also find that the relevancy and the measurability of that type of advertising in Prime Video ads is unique for them, so it’s off to a very good start. It’s early days, but we’re optimistic there."

The e-commerce giant charges either $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the U.S. for an Amazon Prime membership, which includes access to its streaming platform.