Amazon introduces $9.99 unlimited grocery delivery subscription with Prime

U.S. Amazon Prime members can now order as many grocery deliveries as they’d like each month if they pay an extra fee and meet a certain dollar amount.

The additional monthly fee of $9.99 gives Prime members living in one of 3,500-plus areas access to Amazon’s new grocery delivery subscription, according to the company.

The unlimited deliveries offered through the subscription, which was introduced Tuesday, apply to orders that cost at least $35.

They can place delivery orders with Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market and a "variety of local grocery and specialty retailers" on the e-commerce giant’s site, Amazon said.

It identified Rite Aid, Pet Food Express and Cardenas Markets as some of the local and specialty retailers.

Amazon said it will give Prime members "unlimited 30-minute pickup on orders of any size" and "one-hour delivery windows at no extra cost where available." They also have "priority access" to its "Recurring Reservations" feature for Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods through it, according to the company.

The subscription might be familiar to Prime members in Columbus, Denver and Sacramento, where Amazon said it piloted the option late last year.

"The subscription pays for itself in as little as one delivery order per month from Whole Foods Market or one delivery order per month from Amazon Fresh for under $50," the company said.

Amazon has owned Whole Foods since 2017, when it bought the grocery chain for roughly $13.7 billion. Amazon Fresh has been around for years.

The company said Tuesday it was also offering the grocery delivery subscription to consumers with a registered EBT card who don’t belong to Prime for just $4.99 a month.

The cost of a Prime membership has been set at $14.99 per month or $139 per year since 2022.

Some of its notable perks include free same-day and one-day shipping on "tens of millions" of items and access to entertainment through Prime Video and Amazon Music.

The company, known for its presence in both e-commerce and tech, had a market cap value of $1.87 trillion as of Tuesday afternoon.