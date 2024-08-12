Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

These are the top states to live in 2024

Massachusetts topped all other states for education and health too

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 12

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Massachusetts beat out its fellow 49 states to be named the best to reside in this year, WalletHub found.

The Bay State landed that No. 1 spot on the 2024 edition of WalletHub’s "Best States to Live in" list thanks to its 60.52 overall score. The personal finance website’s yearly ranking came out Monday.

The health care and education available in Massachusetts contributed to its prime placement, with its rankings for things like good public transportation and a low property crime rate playing a part too, WalletHub reported. For education and health, the state topped all others. 

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey reacted to the state’s No. 1 overall position in an X post.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Already the best place to live and Team Massachusetts is working hard to make it even better," she said Monday.

This followed Massachusetts receiving first-place in 2023 and the year before that, according to reports.

WalletHub used dozens of "key indicators of livability" within five main categories to create its list. The five main categories were affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life and safety, it said.

The 10 states at the top of WalletHub’s 2024 ranking included:

1. Massachusetts

Massachusetts capitol with people walking by in the snow

Residents walk near the Massachusetts State Capitol building after a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.  (Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

2. Florida

Jacksonville Florida skyline

A view of the downtown Jacksonville, Florida skyline. (iStock / iStock)

3. New Jersey

Atlantic City

Atlantic City, New Jersey, is a tourist city famous for its casinos, boardwalks, and beaches. (iStock / iStock)

4. Utah

Utah is one of the top states on the WalletHub study for the best states to work from home.  (iStock / iStock)

5. New Hampshire

new hampshire

Fishing boats on the Piscataqua River at Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States. (Photo by: MyLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (MyLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

6. Idaho

Boise homes

Houses in the Harris Ranch community of Boise, Idaho, US, on Friday, July 1, 2022. The housing market slowdown is having ripple effects across the industry and mortgage lenders are forecasting a slump in business.  (Photographer: Jeremy Erickson/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

7. Pennsylvania

philadelphia

Skyline in autumn behind the Schuylkill River Boardwalk in morning- I 76 in view, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. (Photo by: Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

8. Wisconsin

milwaukee

The skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC), on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The Republican National Convention, where Donald Trump is expected to formally receive the GOP nomination for president, will kick o (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

9. New York

The New York City skyline

TOPSHOT - The Manhattan skyline is seen at sunrise from the 86th floor observatory of the Empire State Building on April 3, 2021, in New York City. - The Empire State Building, a 102-story Art Deco skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, opened during the G ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

10. Wyoming

JACKSON LAKE, WY - SEPTEMBER 27: Two moose walk through a pasture as autumn arrives in Grand Teton National Park viewed from the Mormon Row Historic District on September 27, 2022, at Jackson Lake, Wyoming. Grand Teton National Park is an American Na (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A couple of the other states within the top 10 for "Best States to Live in" for this year scored No. 1 in categories that WalletHub leaned on to formulate its rankings.

Overall third-place finisher New Jersey, for example, got No. 1 for safety, according to the personal finance website. That city previously held the top overall spot in 2021, according to an NBC New York report from the time. 

First-place for quality of life went to the nearby state of New York this year.

TOP US CITIES TO RAISE YOUR DOG OR CAT REVEALED IN NEW STUDY

"When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices and job availability," WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe was quoted as saying. "Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy."

Meanwhile, all the way down at No. 50 was Louisiana, according to WalletHub.

There was a 19.21-point difference between Massachusetts’ overall score and the 41.31 that Louisiana received.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE