Top US cities to raise your dog or cat revealed in new study

A list of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States has been released — and some of the top spots might surprise you.

WalletHub recently announced the top 10 cities to raise your furry friends based on a few key factors.

Comparing the 100 most populated cities in the country, the company specifically studied pet budget, pet health and wellness and outdoor pet-friendliness within each location.

Other metrics evaluated were veterinary care costs, dog insurance premiums, animal trainers per capita, dog-friendly restaurants per capita, the weather and the number of dog parks per capita — among others.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said the cities that topped the list weren’t placed there simply because they were the cheapest place to own an animal.

"The most pet-friendly cities aren’t just those where it’s cheapest to own an animal and take care of its health, although cost is definitely a major consideration," Happe said in a media statement.

She added, "Many factors contribute to a good environment for pets, from the availability of vets and pet-friendly stores to the prevalence of parks and how walkable each city is."

See if your hometown made the top of the list.

Most pet-friendly cities ranked

10. St. Louis, Missouri

9. Portland, Oregon

8. Cincinnati, Ohio

7. St. Petersburg, Florida

6. North Las Vegas, Nevada

5. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

4. Birmingham, Alabama

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

2. Tampa, Florida

1. Scottsdale, Arizona

The popular city of Scottsdale in Arizona, near Phoenix, ranked first on the list of the most pet-friendly cities in the United States.

Despite its high temperatures, it ranked as the third-best city for weather in America and offers nearly 27% of park land, according to WalletHub.

Happe told FOX Business that this isn't the first time Scottsdale, Arizona, has topped the list.

"This result may come as no surprise to those familiar with the city’s commitment to creating a pet-friendly environment," she said, adding, "Scottsdale excels in several key categories that are crucial for pet owners."

Scottsdale also has a high number of pet businesses and dog-friendly shopping per capita. Nearly 98% of rental properties in the city allow pets as well.

Happe said, "For pet owners looking for an ideal place to live, Scottsdale's continued dominance in this category is both a testament to its efforts and a clear indicator of its appeal."

Tampa, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada, ranked second and third, respectively, for their high number of veterinarians per capita.

The study found that New York, New York; Honolulu, Hawaii; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Durham, North Carolina, all ranked near the bottom of the list — with Boston, Massachusetts, coming in dead last.

Other finds from the study were the cities with the lowest veterinary care costs. Columbus, Ohio, was the top spot.

The top four cities with the highest dog insurance premiums were all located in California: Los Angeles, Irvine, San Francisco and Santa Ana.