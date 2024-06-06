These are the most affordable US cities for dining out and the one most expensive

Inflation has sent menu prices soaring over the past few years at restaurants across the U.S., giving customers sticker shock and causing many to scale back on dining out in order to save money.

One recent survey indicated that nearly 80% of Americans now consider fast food a "luxury" due to high prices, and 62% said they are eating it less frequently because of the cost.

But the price of a typical meal at a restaurant can vary greatly depending on the locale, a new analysis shows.

Using Google and social media data, the team at the Cookie Rookie analyzed the average cost of a dinner for two at mid-range restaurants in major U.S. cities to determine where customers can still find a decent meal without breaking the bank.

According to the research, here are the most affordable cities for dining out right now:

1. Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas, took the top spot in the rankings, with the average cost of a three-course meal – that is, an appetizer, entrée and dessert – for two in the city coming in at $60. The study praised the city's "plentiful" selection of over 21 inexpensive eateries per 100,000 residents.

The analysis also noted that Forth Worth is known for its barbecue and its Tex-Mex cuisine.

2. El Paso, Texas

Another Texas city, El Paso, closely followed Forth Worth to land the No. 2 spot, with the price of the average dinner date costing $62.

3. Memphis, Tennessee

The average restaurant meal for a couple costs about $65 in Memphis, Tennessee, earning it the distinction of being the third-most affordable city to dine out in America.

4. Detroit; Columbus, Ohio (tied)

Detroit and Columbus, Ohio, shared the No. 4 spot in the rankings, with the average restaurant meal for two costing $70 in both cities.

Which city is the most expensive in the US for dining out?

The study did not reveal the full rankings of each city studied, but noted that New York City is the most expensive place in the nation to grab a meal at a restaurant, where it costs an average of $130 for two people to dine at a mid-range establishment.