These companies incentivize COVID-19 vaccine for employees with bonuses and more

An increasing number of U.S. businesses are offering employees incentives for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, including bonuses up to $200..

Some chains are offering to cover normal pay for a set period of time while an employee is getting vaccinated, while others are offering cash rewards.

The moves come as vaccination programs that are currently aimed at protecting essential workers and highly vulnerable people begin to shift focus to millions of lower-risk Americans..

Getting vaccinated, however, can mean losing hourly wages, or even shouldering extra travel and child care expenses.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in December that, in most cases, employers can require their employees get the vaccine once it’s widely available. Many companies are instead opting for an incentivized approach, encouraging workers to be vaccinated when possible.

In Chicago, nursing home network BRIA Health Services said this month that it was offering $150 bonuses to employees who get vaccinated..

“To ensure we’re doing everything we can to encourage people to get the vaccine, BRIA is putting our money where our mouth is,” company spokeswoman Natalie Bauer Luce previously told Fox Business.

Some major retailers and restaurant chains are also offering to pay their workers to get vaccinated. Here’s a look at some of them:

Dollar General

Dollar General will offer its employees four hours of pay for getting the vaccine, the Tennessee-based retailer announced earlier this month.

The company said it did not want employees “to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work.”

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is offering its employees two hours of pay per dose when getting the vaccine.

The California-based grocery chain said it would also move employees’ schedules in order to ensure they are able to go get vaccinated.

Instacart

Instacart will pay a $25 stipend to eligible employees, including shift leads, in-store shoppers and full-service shippers, who get the vaccine starting Monday.

The California-based grocery shopping service said it didn’t want its workers to have to “choose between earning income as an essential service provider or getting vaccinated.”

Aldi

Aldi will give its U.S. employees up to four hours of pay for getting the vaccine.

The German discount grocery chain, with its U.S. headquarters in Illinois, said it also plans to use on-site vaccination clinics at its warehouses and offices to make vaccination more convenient for employees.

Lidl

Lidl will pay $200 to its U.S. employees who get vaccinated.

The Germany-based discount grocery with U.S. operations based in Virginia said it would also accommodate vaccine appointments in employee schedules. The company also partnered with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in March to provide its employees with COVID-19-related medical coverage.

Darden Restaurants

The parent company behind restaurants like Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse will pay its employees sick pay equivalent to up to four hours of paid time off get vaccinated.

The Florida-based company said it wouldn’t require its hourly employees to get vaccinated, but would “strongly encourage” it.