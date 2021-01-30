Coronavirus stimulus payment may arrive as a debit card, IRS says

While the vast majority of the more than 100 million $600 coronavirus stimulus checks approved by Congress late last year were deposited directly into Americans’ bank accounts, several million others were sent through prepaid debit cards and in paper checks.

Continue Reading Below

This time around, the IRS said earlier this month, it will be sending around 8 million debit cards “to speed delivery of the payments to reach as many people as soon as possible.”

The IRS urged Americans to watch their mail closely for a check or debit card after some mistook checks during last spring’s initial $1,200 stimulus payments for junk mail.

GAMESTOP STOCK SURGE FUELED BY STIMULUS CHECKS: BILLIONAIRE GUNDLACH

The debit card will be sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal and the card has the Visa name on its front and the issuing bank name, MetaBank, N.A., on the back.

STIMULUS CHECK CALCULATOR: CONFIRM YOU RECEIVED FULL RELIEF PAYMENT BEFORE FILING 2020 TAX RETURN

The agency added that people who got a direct deposit in the initial $1,200 payment could be paid by a different method this time.

The debit cards are good anywhere Visa Debit Cards are accepted, the IRS said on its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Americans can go to the IRS website to check if their payment has already been sent.