How much is the Walton family worth?

The Walton family has a collective fortune that makes them the richest family in the USA, and the richest non-royal family in the world.

Continue Reading Below

As heirs to the world's largest retailer, Walmart, the seven heirs of the founding brothers Sam Walton and James "Bud" have breathtaking bank balances. So who are the richest family and how much are they worth?

WALMART PLANS TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON PRIME

Walmart was founded in Rogers, Arkansas, by the Walton brothers in 1962. By the end of the decade, there was a chain of 18 Walmart stores in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The strategy for growth was built on the foundation of "the lowest prices, anytime, anywhere," and in 1969 the company reported annual sales of $30.8 million.

The 1970s saw Walmart go national along with expanding the product lines on offer to include pharmacy, car care and jewelry. By 1979, Walmart became the first company to reach $1 billion in sales in such a short time.

By 1983 Walmart earned $4.7 billion in annual sales, and by 1989, Walmart had grown to 1,528 stores, employed 275,000 associates and had annual sales of nearly $26 million.

At the end of the 1990s, after much national and international store expansion, Walmart became the world's largest private employer with a total of 1,140,000 associates.

Growth and expansion continued into the new century and Walmart became the first company to take the Fortune 500 number-one ranking of America's largest companies in 2002.

Skip forward to 2014 and Walmart ended the fiscal year with a total of 10,942 stores, 6,107 of which were international, it employed 2.2. million associates and reported annual sales of $473 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 116.77 +3.86 +3.42%

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Today Walmart has 11,766 stores throughout the world with fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion and over 1.5 million U.S. associates.

Image 1 of 2

After founder Sam Walton died on April 5, 1992, and his brother Bud followed in March 21, 1995, the Walmart wealth was left to the seven heirs.

Jim Walton, son of founder Sam, has a net worth of $52 billion

Alice Walton, daughter of founder Sam, has a net worth of $51.8 billion

S. Rob Walton, son of Sam Walton, has a net worth of $51.6 billion

Lukas Walton, grandson of Sam, has a net worth of $17.8 billion

Christy Walton (widow of John T. Walton, son of Sam Walton and mother of Lukas) has a net worth of $8.5 billion

Ann Walton Kroenke, daughter of co-founder Bud, has a net worth of $7.6 billion

Nancy Walton Laurie, daughter of co-founder Bud, has a net worth of $6.7 billion

If you combine each of these family members' fortunes, the Walton's net worth is around $196 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS