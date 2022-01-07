The Home Edit launches exclusive collection at Walmart

Walmart launched an exclusive collection from The Home Edit this week as the retailer works to expand its growing list of exclusive partnerships.

Co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who star in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series "Get Organized with The Home Edit," told FOX Business that consumers should have access to "home organization solutions that aren’t expensive, time-consuming or require a team of people."

Shearer and Teplin said that Walmart shares the belief that "everyone should have a beautiful home no matter their style or budget."

Walmart's customer reach and online marketplace will help accomplish that mission, according to the co-founders.

"With thousands of stores across the country and an unmatched digital shopping experience, getting organized has never been easier or more affordable than with Walmart," Shearer and Teplin added.

The Home Edit's organization solutions collection, which is priced between $9.98 – $24.98, hit stores nationwide and is also available online.

The collection includes organization solutions for specific rooms in the home, such as the pantry, bathroom and laundry room. It also includes organizing products that can be used for multiple areas of the home.

Walmart says the collection comes at a time when customers are "spending more time in their homes, resulting in a bigger investment in home organization."

In fact, the retailer said it noticed a "significant increase in demand for home storage and organization, with specific interest in clear acrylic storage."

The Home Edit's product collaboration with iDesign will still be available at The Container Store across North America, Canadian Tire in Canada and John Lewis in the United Kingdom as well as additional retailers across the globe.