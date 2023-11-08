For Thanksgiving travel, here are the top 10 cities to visit this year, according to WalletHub

Thanksgiving marks the start of holiday season for many, with millions of Americans planning on traveling in some capacity.

With the festive feast day coming up fast, WalletHub released its top cities to visit on Thanksgiving for those looking to travel to a new place this year.

The company compared the 100 largest U.S. cities in five categories: Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions; affordability; safety and accessibility; giving thanks; and weather forecasts.

In this countdown below, see if your planned Thanksgiving destination made the top 10 most recommended cities to travel to for this year’s holiday.

Or maybe there are some compelling new ideas to consider.

10. Virginia Beach, Virginia

9. Greensboro, North Carolina

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

7. Phoenix, Arizona

6. Atlanta, Georgia

5. Raleigh, North Carolina

4. Scottsdale, Arizona

3. San Diego, California

2. San Jose, California

1. San Francisco, California

San Francisco — yes, "The City" — topped the list this year, according to WalletHub.

The organization noted that San Francisco has highly rated yet affordable restaurants, outdoor activity options, volunteering options for charity organizations and more.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe told Fox News Digital that the biggest shock of this year’s list was that the top three spots all went to California cities.

"It’s fascinating to see cities like San Jose and San Diego following closely behind [San Francisco]," she said.

"They are holding their own, offering a mix of affordable dining options and exciting cultural experiences for families to enjoy during the holiday," she added.

Other major cities on the list included Los Angeles, California, at no. 13; Dallas, Texas, at no. 17; New York City at no. 37; Chicago, Illinois, at no. 60; and Nashville, Tennessee, at no. 91.

WalletHub data also indicated the cities with the lowest cost of Thanksgiving dinner, including Laredo, Texas, plus the highest cost — which was a five-way tie, including New York City and Honolulu, Hawaii.

WalletHub’s five categories included specific criteria that each city needed to be evaluated on.

For example, pumpkin patches per capita and holiday decoration shops per capita were factored into the calculations.

The best cities for number of pumpkin patches per capita, according to WalletHub, include Portland, Oregon, Miami, Florida, San Francisco, California, San Jose, California and Bose, Idaho.